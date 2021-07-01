‘Nation’ editor Makori appointed to World Athletics panel

Elias Makori

Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago (left), receives an NTV-branded track suit from Nation Media Group’s Sports Editor, Elias Makori at NTV’s Eldoret Studio during the launch of World Athletics Continental Tour-Kipkeino Classic on September 21, 2020.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

World Athletics has appointed Nation Media Group’s Sports Editor, Elias Makori, to the World Athletics Heritage Plaque Panel of Experts.

