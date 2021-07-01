‘Nation’ editor Makori appointed to World Athletics panel

World Athletics has appointed Nation Media Group’s Sports Editor, Elias Makori, to the World Athletics Heritage Plaque Panel of Experts.

Chris Turner, a Director at the World Athletics Heritage Department, made the appointment on Thursday.

World Athletics Heritage Plaque is a location-based recognition which highlights, celebrates and links together iconic and historic athletics competitions, careers, performances, cities, venues, landmarks and cultures around the world.

A plaque recognising Iten town by World Athletics as the World Athletics Heritage landmark, due to the number of athletes that train in Iten at any given time, at a function held at the county headquarters in Iten on December 3, 2020. British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed presided over the event.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The World Athletics Heritage Plaque is awarded for an outstanding contribution to the worldwide history and development of the sport of track and field athletics.

It is also awarded to out of stadia athletics disciplines such as cross country, mountain, road, trail and ultra-running, and race walking.

Turner said since inception in December 2018, the panel of experts has awarded 62 plaques worldwide, although the public display of many has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

While welcoming Makori to the panel, Turner said: “We would very much like you to join our panel of experts, a small group of historians and statisticians whose membership covers all six continental areas.”

Turner said the purpose of the panel is to help World Athletics in an advisory capacity, adding that Makori’s duties will not be onerous or time consuming.

“We would like to consult you occasionally each year when we are considering awarding the plaque,” said Turner, adding that when they receive external applications for plaque status, Makori will be consulted to advise on the applicant’s merit.

Makori served as a member of the World Athletics (formerly IAAF) Press Commission and Press and Media Operations Advisory Group for about a decade.