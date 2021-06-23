Legends of the Olympic Games - 1984 to 2016

Usain Bolt.

In this file photo Jamaican Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt poses during a photo session as he launches a new brand of electric scooters named "Bolt" in Paris, on May 15, 2019.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The fastest man the world has ever seen, "Lightning Bolt" shot to worldwide fame in Beijing in 2008 as the first man to win both the 100m and 200m since American Carl Lewis in 1984.
  • He went on to become the only man to complete the sprint double twice when he repeated the feat in London -- and then swept all before him for a third time in Rio.

Tokyo, Japan

