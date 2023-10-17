Key sports meeting to discuss capacity building

Kenya will aim to kill two birds with a one stone when it hosts close to 200 delegates for two high profile sports meetings from November 1 to 5 at Sarova Whitesands Hotel in Mombasa.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) announced officials from 54 African countries will benefit from training sessions during Olympic Solidarity Finance Forum that will run from November 1 to 2 in Mombasa.

NOC-K Secretary General, Francis Mutuku, said that the finance forum that will be conducted by high ranking officials from International Olympic Committee (IOC) will pave the way for the 40th Association for National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) meeting for secretaries general from November 4 to 5.

Speaking yesterday in Nairobi, Mutuku said Kenya and other African countries will get a better understanding of the operations of the Olympic Solidarity.

African countries will get to engage the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Organising Committee, who will be in the country, about the Summer Games during the ANOCA Secretary Generals meeting.

“The forum will enable ANOCA members know the International Olympic Committee finance model, how funds are generated, utilised and reported,” Mutuku, who was accompanied by NOC-K Senior Vice President Shadrack Maluki, Deputy Treasurer John Ogolla and Executive Committee member Barnaba Korir, said.

Key officials

Head of Entourage Unit of Olympic Solidarity, Yassine Yousfi, will be the chief speaker at the Olympic Solidarity Finance Forum during the two seminars, that will be attended by ANOCA President Mustafa Berraf and Secretary General Ahmed Abou Elgasim Hashim.

Olympic Solidarity provides assistance to all National Olympic Committees (NOCs) for athlete development programmes, in particular those with the greatest needs of it.

“It will not only be a good forum for Africa to learn and network with top officials from IOC, and NOC-K’s executive,” said Mutuku.

He said OlympAfrica (Olympism for Africa) director, Diack Allasane Thierno from Senegal will attend the two seminars and tour the proposed construction site of OlympAfrica Sports Complex in Ruai, Nairobi.

OlympAfrica Sports Complex will cost NOC-K Sh3.5 billion. Former Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu signed a memorandum of understanding with NOC-K to enable the construction of OlympAfrica Sports Complex in Ruai in March last year.

“We shall have the time to compare notes and strategise as a continent during the Secretaries General meeting,” explained Mutuku, adding that officials will seek areas of collaboration with the 2024 Olympic Games in mind.

Mutuku explained that ANOCA will also adopt new strategies ahead of the 2028 and 2032 Olympic Games, mainly in the areas of qualification.