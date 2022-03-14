'I'm coming back'- NFL great Brady un-retires

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9.

Photo credit: Patrick Smith | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • His legacy includes a fightback victory in the 2017 Super Bowl when he led New England from a 25-point deficit to complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. 
  • Brady said last month he would recall his career as a "thrilling ride" and would "remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often," saying he felt like "the luckiest person in the world."

Miami

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.