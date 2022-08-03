'Club Games': Tough going for Kenya in the ring, lawn, beach

in Birmingham

Kenyan boxer Shaffi Bakari is out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Bakari failed to book a quarter-finals ticket after losing 3-2 to Rukmal Prasanna from Sri Lanka in their bantamweight contest at Nec Hall Tuesday.

Bakari became the second Kenyan boxer to lose at the “Club” Games after Nick “Commander” Okoth on Saturday.

The focus now turns to Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Christine Ongare (minimumweight) and Elizabeth Andiego (middleweight), who were given byes to the quarter-finals due for Wednesday.

Ongare, the first Kenyan female boxer to win a medal at Commonwealth, will face Priyanka Dhillon from Canada in the minimum-weight.

Andiego, who is making her second appearance at the Commonwealth Games, will take on the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Caitlin Parker from Australia in the middleweight quarter-final contest.

Kenya's Rachel Achieng competes in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on August 2, 2022. Photo credit: Pool | NOC-K

In swimming, Team Kenya wrapped up their outing with Abubakar Ridhwan finishing seventh in men’s 50m freestyle in 24.41 seconds to bow out of the competition.

Fijian Hansel McCaig won in 23.29 sec but It’s Dan Jones from Wales who chalked the best time in the qualifying heats of 22.09 sec.

Ridhwan joined his mates in the 4x100m medley relays where they finished 14th overall out of 20 teams after being placed third in the seventh heat with a time of 4:16.66.

Australia had the fastest qualifying time after winning the third heat in 3:45.34.

“We leave with our heads held high having reached our first mixed relay final in a national record time. We also had some swimmers set personal best times,” said Kenya swimming team manager Jen Maina.

Kenya's Victoria Carolyn Atieno Reynolds (right) attempts to take a shot in their women's 3x3 Basketball quarter final match on day four of the Commonwealth Games at Smithfield in Birmingham, central England, on August 01, 2022.





Photo credit: Andy Buchanan | AFP

In lawn bowling, Kenya’s Cephas Mwaniki lost to South Africa’s Jaosn Evans 21-10 in men’s singles section play of round one at Victoria Park Lawn Bowls.

In women’s hockey, Kenya suffered another heavy loss as they lost 15-0 South Africa in their final Pool 'B' match at the University of Birmingham Sports Centre.