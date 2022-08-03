'Club Games': No reprieve for Kenya in Birmingham

in Birmingham

Kenya’s tennis player Brian Mutua recovered to beat Ramon Maxell from Barbados 4-1 in men’s Group Seven singles, but it proved little too late at the Nec Hall, Birmingham.

Mutua claimed the first two sets 11-9, 11-7 lost the third set 8-11 before winning the next set 11-6 to finish second in the group.

What worked against Mutua was his opening match loss to Akhilen Yogarajah from Mauritius 4-2 (11-9, 8-11, 7-11, 9-11, 2-11, 13-15).

The defeat saw Mutua fail to qualify for the quarter-final. Mutua’s compatriot Jenny Amadi was due to play Danisha Jayant Patel from South Africa and Solesha Young from Jamaica in Group 10 of women’s singles late Wednesday.

In boxing, Kenya’s boxer Christine Ongare is out of contention for a medal at the Games.

Ongare, who made history as the first Kenyan female boxer to win a medal at the "Club" Games in 2018, lost to Priyanka Dhillon from Canada in the minimum-weight at the NEC Boxing Court.

It was Ongare's third appearance at the “Club” Games, having made her debut at the 2014 Glasgow Games in Scotland.

Ongare claimed bronze in flyweight at the 2018 Gold Coast Games.

She becomes the third Kenyan boxer to exit the games in the first round after Nick “Commander” Okoth in featherweight and Shaffi Bakari in bantamweight.

The last boxer standing is Elizabeth Andiego, who takes on the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Caitlin Parker from Australia, in the middleweight quarter-final contest late Wednesday.

In Judo, Kenya’s Dianah Kana eliminated Lauryn Pulamoeng from Botswana in the first round of the women’s +78 kilograms only to fail to Sarah Adlington from Scotland in the quarter-final.

Kenya’s Kalvin Munangwe missed on the opportunity for a medal when he lost to Sebastien Perrinne from Mauritius in the quarter-final of the men’s +100kilograms at the Coventry Arena.

There was no reprieve for Munangwe, who further went down to Dominic Ndugasse of Seychelles, in the repechege.

In Badminton, Kenya’s Sammy Gikonyo lost to Nathan Tang from Australia 2-0 (21-13, 21-10) in the round of 64 at NEC Badminton Show Court place.

Gikonyo and Gupta Saumya meet Luibah Aatish and Bodha Lorna from Mauritius in the mixed doubles late Wednesday.

In men’s Mountain Bike Cross Country, Kenya’s Edwin Ndugu was placed 21st overall after failing to make it to the main contest involving 10 cyclists.

Samuel Gaze and Ben Oliver returned times of one hour, 34 minutes and 19 seconds and 1:34:50 to claim gold and silver respectively. Namibia’s Alexander Miller won bronze in 1:36:20.

Nancy Akinyi finished seventh in the women's cross country event as Evie Richards from England won gold in 1:34:59 and Australian Zoe Cuthbert settled for silver in 1:35:46.