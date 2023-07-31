‘Assasins’ hope to leave mark in WPL

It has been amazing nine days for Madira Girls High School’s football team, Soccer Assassins.

On Saturday, July 22 they booked their maiden slot to the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games to be held in Kakamega from August 7-12 after finishing second in the girls’ competition at the Western Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games.

They lost 1-0 to Butere Girls Secondary School in the final. And last Saturday, they made history by becoming the first girls’ secondary school to qualify for the Kenya Women’s Premier League.

Related Nairobi teams shoulder huge expectations in Kakamega Other Sports

They achieved this feat after finishing top of the Division One League Zone B with 46 points from 22 matches as Kibra Girls Soccer led Zone A with 68 points in 23 matches.

The two teams will battle in a playoff match on Sunday, August 6 in Nakuru to determine the 2022/23 Division One champions. Assassin coach Nickson Mideri says the achievements have not come easy.

The two teams will share the Sh1million prize money awarded by the government under the Hongera Awards scheme.

“Discipline, hardwork, patience and prayers were key to our success. I feel so happy. No one took us seriously, people only started noticing us in the last three matches of the season,” said Mileri.

They joined the Women’s League at the county level in the 2020/2021 season and finished top unbeaten before promotion to the Regional League the following season where they were also undefeated.

“When we joined the Division One League, we started slowly, especially after losing three key defenders. We made a few signings and started ticking. We only lost once and gave out one walk over. So once we hit our ground running we knew the end would be great. Consistency has seen us through,” added Mileri.

Striker Valerie Nekesa finished top of the scoring charts with 37 goals in 22 matches. In their last match of the season against Kimathi Lionesses at Madira Girls grounds in Vihiga on Saturday, Nekesa scored 13 goals in their impressive 28-0 win.

Mileri told Nation Sport that they scouts in most parts of the country and offer scholarships to the talented players after finishing primary schools since most of them come from humble backgrounds.

“We identify kids of the right age with the right basic football skills and attitude,” added Mileri.

Five of Assassin players namely Valerie Nekesa (striker), Jane Hato (midfielder), Jerrine Adhiambo (midfielder), Charity Midewa (midfielder) and Nelly Achieng (goalkeeper) were part of the Harambee Starlets U-18 team that were called to camp in preparation for the Cecafa Under-18 Championships which Kenya pulled as most of the players were participating in the regional secondary schools games.

The tournament, which was to be held in Nairobi, is ongoing in Dar es Salaam and will end on August 6.

Madira Girls Principal Mildred Senelwa says they started the team with the aim of giving girls a chance to showcase their talents, not knowing they would make history.

“We are grateful to God for the achievements. I congratulate the technical bench and the players who have done us proud. We are now trying to calm the girls’ excitement as we focus on the nationals set for next week,” said Senelwa.

Among the players in the team, six are in Form four.

“After we are done with the national assignment, we will give the candidates time to start preparing for their final exams. The coaches should now start recruiting new players in their team after their exit,” added Senelwa.