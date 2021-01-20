2021 karate calendar to begin with training 

The 2021 Japan Karate Association of Kenya (JKA-Kenya) calendar will kick off on January 25 at Goan Gymkhana Club in Nairobi with a joint training of all grades.

JKA-Kenya Caleb Atemi Chairperson Caleb Atemi told Nation Sport that the training will be followed by a referees and judges’ course which will also be held at the same club on February 8 as the association steps up efforts this year to increase the number of technical officials.

Individual karatekas will have a chance to showcase their prowess during the individual championships that will be held in Nakuru County between March 6-8 and, a week later on March 14, the junior championships will be held in Nairobi while another joint training will be conducted on March 21.

The grading of Kyu level will be held on March 28 in Nairobi while Mombasa County will host the fifth training of the season on April 4 which will be followed by four days of Gashuku with Akita Sensei between April 7-10 at Ukunda.

The association’s Annual General Meeting will be held on April 11 and this will be followed by the sixth joint training session in Nakuru County on April 18 while the joint team preparation will be held on April 25.

The Gashuku Uganda competition will be held on May 4-8 at Lugogo Indoor Arena on May 30. Joint training will be held in Mbita in Homa Bay County and will be followed by national karate grading for senior players on June 9.

On June 20, the annual junior championships will be held at Parklands Club in Nairobi.

