Osaka sets Olympic stage, Okoth first in action for Team Kenya

In Tokyo

Naomi Osaka’s absence from Team Japan’s Olympic Games opening ceremony march-past last night was so loud that her critics were already singing dirges, certain that the troubled tennis sensation had succumbed to pressure of a home Olympiad.

Young Osaka, seen as a role model for budding tennis players in her home nation and under pressure to win an Olympic gold on home court, has been at sixes and sevens lately, her nervous relations with media dominating recent headlines.

Fireworks light up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.



Photo credit: Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP

At some point she even declared she wouldn’t honour post-match press conferences.

But when she emerged to light the Olympic flame at the National Stadium shortly before midnight, local time, sceptics were bowled over.

The 23-year-old ignited the Olympic flame, spirit and, by extension, breathed fresh confidence into her pro career.

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic Cauldron with the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. Photo credit: Odd Andersen | AFP

The lighting of the Olympic flame traditionally officially launches the Olympic competition period.

Kenya will subsequently launch her assault on the medals from 6.51pm on Saturday, local time (12.51pm Kenyan time) when boxing captain Nick “Commander” Okoth takes on Mongolia’s Tsendbaater Erdenebat in the round of 32 at the Kokugikan Arena.

The second bout for Kenya will be on Sunday from 11.15am local time (5.15am Kenyan time) when Christine Ongare engages in a flyweight (48-51kg) contest against Irish Magno of the Philippines.

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka lights the flame of hope in the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. Photo credit: Dylan Martinez | AFP

Kenya’s two other boxers - heavyweight Elly Ajowi (81-91) and welterweight (64-69kg) Elizabeth Akinyi - have both received byes to the next round.

They face against Cuba’s Julio la Cruz and Alcinda Helena Panguana of Mozambique, respectively.

Ajowi will fight the Cuban on Tuesday from 6.36pm (12.36pm Kenyan time) while Akinyi’s bout is from 8.12pm (2.12pm), also on Tuesday.

An overview shows Kenya's delegation entering the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.

Kenya’s opening Olympic Games action:

Boxing:

Saturday, July 24:

Featherweight (52-57kg) Round of 32:

Nick Okoth (Kenya) vs Tsendbaater Erdenebat (Mongolia)

6.51pm Japan time; 12.51pm Kenyan time

Sunday, July 25:

Flyweight (48-51kg) Round of 32:

Elizabeth Ongare vs Irish Magno (Philippines)

11.15am Japan time; 5.15am Kenyan time

Byes:

Heavyweight (81-91kg):

Elly Ajowi (to fight Cuba’s Julio la Cruz in next round)

Welterweight (64-69kg):

Elizabeth Akinyi (to fight Alcinda Helena Panguana of Mozambique in next round)