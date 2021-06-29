Olympics-bound Makokha glad to have chosen beach volleyball

Kenya's Brackcides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha

Kenya's Brackcides Agala (left) and Gaudencia Makokha celebrate after qualifying for the final of the CAVB Continental Cup cum Olympic qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco on June 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nyaberi said the players might not have time to rest as they want the team to hit the camp as soon as possible. 
  • "We want to congratulate the team for performing well and we wish them well ahead of the Olympics. The federation is in consultation with National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and government to see when the players will report to camp," said Nyaberi. 

Kenya beach volleyball player Gaudencia Makokha is happy to have heeded the call to play the sport in 2013.

