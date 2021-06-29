Olympics-bound Makokha glad to have chosen beach volleyball

Kenya beach volleyball player Gaudencia Makokha is happy to have heeded the call to play the sport in 2013.

Speaking on arrival from Morocco Tuesday morning where the women's team bagged Olympic ticket to represent Africa, Makokha said failure to make it to the final list of the indoor volleyball team on several attempts saw coach Sammy Mulinge approach her to try her luck in beach volleyball.

"It was clear I wouldn't have gone to Olympics with the indoor team because the last time I was drafted in the national team was during FIVB World Grand Prix in 2015 and I didn't make the final squad. Looking back now, I'm glad I gave a shot at the beach volleyball," said Makokha, who plays for Kenya Pipeline.

"I partnered with Naomi Too during our first event in Poland during the under-23 World Championship and although we didn't perform well, that was our entry to the scene. We have been work in progress since then before we won the Africa Games silver medal in 2019.

"I'm excited about going to Olympics and playing against the top players in the field that was not my first choice," Makokha added.

Makokha and Brackcides Agala, as well as Phoscah Kasisi and Yvonne Wavinya won against Nigeria quartet of Amarachi Nwachukwu, Francisca Ikhiede, Touch Nnoruga and Francisca Albertina 2-1(17-21,21-18,15-10) and 2-0(21-17,21-10) respectively.

Too, alongside Directorate Criminal Investigations duo of Veronica Adhiambo Maureen Wekesa, were dropped from the final squad to the CAVB Continental cum Olympic qualifiers.

Kasisi, who plays for KCB Women Team and partners Wavinya in the beach volleyball, said she will direct her energy to the discipline.

"It's an interesting sport, and I have picked enough lessons. I hope to be better going forward," said Kasisi.

Kenya Volleyball Federation(KVF) first vice chairman Charles Nyaberi and Kenya Prisons women's assistant coach Azenga Mavisi were on hand to receive the team in a low key reception at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Nyaberi said the players might not have time to rest as they want the team to hit the camp as soon as possible.