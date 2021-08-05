Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned by Instagram

Elaine Thompson-Herah

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah sticks out her tongue as she wins the women's 200m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Javier Soriano | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The International Olympic Committee jealously guards its broadcasting rights, which generate billions of dollars for the organisation from global TV networks, particularly NBC in the United States.
  • The IOC's social media guidelines say athletes "are encouraged to share their experiences with their friends, family and supporters via social and digital media".

Tokyo, Japan

