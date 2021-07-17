Olympic opening ceremony composer sorry over school bullying

A Japanese torch bearer (second left) from Aomori prefecture poses with others for a picture while holding a used torch in front of the Olympic rings outside the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: Yuki Iwamura | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The outcry, just six days before the Games open, comes after the resignations of several key Tokyo 2020 officials in the run-up to the Olympics, including former chief Yoshiro Mori who stepped down over sexist comments.
  • The latest furore involves the musician Keigo Oyamada, known as Cornelius, who is among the composers for the music for the opening ceremony.

Tokyo, Japan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.