Olympic medallist charged with running drug ring in Australia

This file photo taken on January 17, 2000 shows Scott Miller of Australia leading the field in the 200m men's butterfly event at the World-Cup short-course in Sydney. - Miller, the former Olympic swimmer who won a silver medal for Australia, was arrested on February 16, 2021 and charged with running a syndicate trafficking in the drug "ice", police said.

Photo credit: David Hancock | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A spokesman described Miller as the head of a "criminal syndicate" that sold ice across New South Wales state, and said investigations were continuing and further charges expected.
  • Miller won a silver medal in the 100-metre butterfly event in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and a bronze medal as part of Australia's 4x100-metre medley squad. 

Sydney

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.