Olympic golf first round suspended over lightning

Kasumigaseki Country Club

A digital sign board shows a warning of dangerous weather as play is delayed in round 1 of the men’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on July 29, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Yoshihiro Iwamo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Home favourite Hideki Matsuyama, the US Masters champion, had just finished with a two-under par 69 as when play was halted, with "dangerous weather" given as the official reason.
  • Lying second in the clubhouse three shots behind Straka were Thomas Pieters of Belgium and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz.

Kawagoe

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.