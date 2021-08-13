Olympic champion Jepchirchir eyes new personal best times

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir wins women's marathon Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir wins the women's marathon final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sapporo on August 7, 2021.

What you need to know:

  • The World Half Marathon champion also wants to defend her Olympics marathon title in the 2024 Games in Paris
  • Her personal best in full marathon is 2:17:16, which she posted in Valencia, Spain on December 6 last year
  • Jepchirchir was not bothered by the low-key reception saying she is sure that the government has plans to reward them handsomely

Fresh from being crowned the new Olympics marathon champion, Peres Jepchirchir is now targeting faster times in both half and full marathons.

