Olympic champion Jepchirchir eyes new personal best times

Fresh from being crowned the new Olympics marathon champion, Peres Jepchirchir is now targeting faster times in both half and full marathons.

The World Half Marathon champion also wants to defend her Olympics marathon title in the 2024 Games in Paris.

Jepchirchir, 27, revealed her targets on Friday, moments after arriving at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi from Tokyo, Japan where she claimed gold in two hours, 27 minutes and 20 seconds.

With her at JKIA was Brigid Kosgei who timed 2:27.36 to bag silver in the same race held last Saturday in Sapporo.

Speaking at Ole-Sereni Hotel in Nairobi where she was hosted for breakfast by Ministry of Sports and Athletics Kenya, Jepchirchir said she will work hard to improve her time in the two races.

Her personal best in full marathon is 2:17:16, which she posted in Valencia, Spain on December 6 last year. Jepchirchir’s PB in half marathon is 1:05:06, which she set in Ras al-Khamah in Dubai on February 10, 2017.

“The time (at the Tokyo Olympics) was lower because of the tough conditions in Sapporo. I am now focused on improving my personal best time. I have run 2:17.16 so now I will attempt to run 2:15.00,” said Jepchirchir. “I will not quit half marathon because it helps me a lot in terms of improving my speed. I have ran 65 minutes before (1:05.06 in Dubai) but there are about six ladies who have ran 64 minutes and that challenges me a lot. I will try my best to see if I can achieve that too.”

On competing in Olympics again, she said: “It was my dream to run in the Olympics and now I am fully in it….My prayer is that I will be among the athletes competing in another Olympics.”

Unlike other Team Kenya members, who include world marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, Jepchirchir’s and Kosgei’s welcome at JKIA was a bit lively, as there were Kenya Utamaduni dancers who treated them to some songs and dance on arrival.

One government official - Adan Wachu, the Heroes Council Chairman was also at the airport to welcome the duo alongside Lawrence Cherono who finished fourth in the men's marathon.

Kenyans had on Wednesday criticised the government over the poor reception accorded to the team while their Ugandan counterparts, whom they outshone in the Olympics received a rousing welcome back home.

But Jepchirchir was not bothered by the low-key reception saying she is sure that the government has plans to reward them handsomely.

“They (government) supported us very well in preparations for the games so I know they will do something good to us,” said Chepchirchir.

Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei echoed her sentiments adding that injuries and inexperience cost Team Kenya more medals in Japan. “I know there are plans (to recognised the athletes) being put in place by the government. …The athletes cannot be abandoned while they have done the country proud,” said Tuwei. “By bad luck we had some injuries in the team and it worked to our disadvantage."

Geoffrey Kamworor, the 2015 World 10,000m silver medalist, was ruled out of Tokyo Olympics due to an ankle injury.