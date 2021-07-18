Olympic athletes infected as Covid travel woe hits Europe

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A daily tally of new cases revealed two athletes tested positive in the Village and one elsewhere. They come a day after an unidentified person, who was not a competitor, became the first case in the village.
  • Britain is also facing a backlash over its decision to exclude France from its new looser entry policies -- vaccinated returning UK residents will still have to quarantine for 10 days, unlike in other "amber" countries.

