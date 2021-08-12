Olympic 100m champion Jacobs out of action until 2022

Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the men's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Ina Fassbender | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In response to a fan on a social media interaction, who asked the Italian when would be his next appearance on the track, Jacobs replied: "2022".
  • Almost unknown a year ago, the Texas-born Italian sprinter claimed a shock triumph in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics as well as gold in the 4x100m relay.

Rome, Italy

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.