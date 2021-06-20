Oduor, Mwaniki save best for last in Olympics qualifiers

Kenya beach volleyball players

Kenya beach volleyball players pose for a photo during the teams’ flag-off at the KIVI hotel, Nairobi on June 18, 2021. From left, Brian Melly, James Mwaniki, Ibrahim Oduor, Yvonne Wavinya, Enock Mogeni. Phoscah Kasisi, Patrick Owino (men’s coach), Brackcides Agala, Gaudencia Makokha and Sammy Mulinge (women's coach).

Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The duo, who have been playing together since 2015, believe they will not have another shot at the Olympics as they enter the sunset years of their careers
  • Mwaniki echoed Oduor's sentiments saying they have been playing together for a while now and need to show progress
  • Odour showered praise to the upcoming pair of Mogeni and Melly saying their future is bright in the sport

"It's now or never!"

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Switzerland forced to wait for knock-out fate despite Shaqiri double

  2. Italy seal top spot as beaten Wales qualify for last 16

  3. Limuru's Maara wins Coronation trophy

  4. Verstappen denies Hamilton in French thriller

  5. Gor down Sofapaka in ill-tempered clash, Tusker bounce back

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.