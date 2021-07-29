Djokovic storms Tokyo Olympics semis

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates defeating Japan's Kei Nishikori during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates defeating Japan's Kei Nishikori during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's singles quarter-final tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Tiziana Fabi | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The world number one, chasing a calendar Golden Grand Slam, ended home interest in the tennis with a ruthless 6-2, 6-0 victory in only 70 minutes
  • Djokovic has never won the Olympic singles title, with a bronze medal in 2008 his best result at the Games, but will face either Alexander Zverev or Jeremy Chardy in the last four
  • The former world number four did save two match points in the final game, but Djokovic made no mistake on the next opportunity

Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.