Ng’eny’s happy after Kipsang shatters his Olympic mark

Kenya's Noah Ng'eny (centre) raises his arms with his country's flag after winning the 1500m final

Kenya's Noah Ng'eny (centre) raises his arms with his country's flag after winning the 1500m final at the Sydney Olympic Games, September 29, 2000. Ngeny won in three minutes 32.07 seconds, Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj was second in 3.32.32 and Kenya's Bernard Lagat was third with 3.32.44.


Photo credit: Gary Hershorn | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • it has taken 21 years for Abel Kipsang to obliterate Ng’eny’s mark (3:32.07) that stood since the 2000 Sydney Olympics
  • On a competitive night of semi-final action at the Tokyo National Stadium, Kipsang Thursday night set a new Olympic record in the 1,500m, clocking 3:31.65
  • Kipsang will join world champion Timothy Cheruiyot in Saturday’s final which the latter predicts will be “very fast”

In Tokyo

