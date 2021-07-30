No social media for me, Obiri focused on Olympic gold

In Tokyo

Hellen Obiri will not be on social media this weekend.

This will help the world 5,000 metres champion focus on the final of her specialty.

Obiri, a Kenya Defence Forces soldier, will be joined by Lilian Kasait Rengeruk and Agnes Jebet Tirop after all three Kenya’s sailed through Friday’s qualifying round unscathed.

“It’s about focusing, hydrating and waiting for Monday,” Obiri said, adding that she will try and avoid social media.

“At times, what you see on social media can discourage you, criticising performances.

“From Sunday, I will stay off social media because here is where you find so many coaches punching holes into performances. If this gets into your head, you will get into the race not ready mentally.”

Tirop (14 minutes, 48.01 seconds) was the fastest Kenyan on the night, finishing second in Heat One won by Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan (14:47.89).

Kasait (14:50.3) and Obiri (14:55.77) also sailed through.

On the rugby field on Friday, Kenya’s Lionesses wound up their group matches with a 31-0 loss to Great Britain.

But they chalked up a 21-17 win over hosts Japan in their classification match at the Tokyo Stadium. On Saturday, they play Canada in a match that will decide who finishes ninth in the tournament.

In the pool, Emily Muteti was eliminated from the 50 metres freestyle after clocking 26.31 seconds to finish sixth and 43rd overall of the 83 competitors.

Only the fastest 16 were advancing.

On Saturday, track action continues with no finals involving Kenya while in beach volleyball, the Kenyan pair of Brackcides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha are up against Latvia’s Tima Graudina and Anastasija Krevcenoka at Shiokaze Park’s Centre Court.

In volleyball, Malkia Strikers come up against Dominican Republic at the Ariake Arena.

On the track, it’s an 800 metres day with Ferguson Rotich, Emmanuel Korir and Michael Saruni involved in the opening round.