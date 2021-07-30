No social media for me, Obiri focused on Olympic gold

Hellen Obiri

Winner Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay (right) crosses the finish line ahead of second-placed Kenya's Hellen Obiri (centre) and Italy's Nadia Battocletti in the women's 5000m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Obiri, a Kenya Defence Forces soldier, will be joined by Lilian Kasait Rengeruk and Agnes Jebet Tirop after all three Kenya’s sailed through Friday’s qualifying round unscathed
  • Tirop (14 minutes, 48.01 seconds) was the fastest Kenyan on the night, finishing second in Heat One won by Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan (14:47.89)
  • In the pool, Emily Muteti was eliminated from the 50 metres freestyle after clocking 26.31 seconds to finish sixth and 43rd overall of the 83 competitors

In Tokyo

