Nigeria include Leicester's Lookman for World Cup play-off

Ademola Lookman

Leicester City's English striker Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring their first goal during their English Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on February 20, 2022.


Photo credit: Geoff Caddick | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nigeria take on Ghana at the 20,000-capacity Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 25, with the reverse leg set for Abuja four days later.
  • The winners from the tie will earn one of Africa's five tickets to the World Cup finals in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

Abuja

