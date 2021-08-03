Nicholas Kimeli sails through to 5000m final in Tokyo

Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli

Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli wins the men's 5000m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Cheptegei led the group of seven through the bell in 12.32.07 before slowing down to finish fifth, qualification guaranteed, to Spain's Mohamed Kadir (13:30.10) and USA's Paul Chelimo (13:30.15).
  • Canada's Justyn Knight (13:30.22) and Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo (13:30.40) were third and fourth with Cheptegei fifth in 13:40.61.

In Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.