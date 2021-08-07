Chopra strikes India's first-ever athletics gold in javelin

India's Neeraj Chopra celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Chopra, 23, managed a winning best of 87.58 metres to go one better than India's previous best -- two silver medals in the 200m and now-defunct 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games by British-Indian Norman Pritchard.
  • Hundreds of people watched the javelin final on a screen outside Chopra's house in Panipat in the northern state of Haryana, exploding with joy when the Indian was declared the winner.

