National volleyball setter joins Albanian side

General Service Unit (GSU) setter Brian Melly (left) leads his teammates in celebration during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match against Equity Bank at Nyayo Stadium Indoor Arena on January 24, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

  • Kenya Prisons' Micheal Chemos is attached to Mouloudia Sportive De Bon Salem of Tunisia and Kenya Ports Authority right attacker Enock Mogeni is away in Egypt with club Smouha.

Reliable Kenya volleyball men's team setter Brian Melly Monday evening left the country for Albania side Partizan Tirana on three-month contract.

