National volleyball setter joins Albanian side

Reliable Kenya volleyball men's team setter Brian Melly Monday evening left the country for Albania side Partizan Tirana on three-month contract.

Melly, who was part of the national team that made history after they stunned Egypt 3-2 during the Africa Nations Volleyball Championship in the preliminary stage in Rwanda last year, was excited about the move.

"It's just a short professional stint but I know it will go along way. It's the chance I have been yearning for and I cant wait to get started," Melly, who turns up for the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League champions General Service Unit (GSU), said on phone from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

In his absence, GSU will rely on Andrew Wafula,Nicolas Lagat and William Kamau.

Melly joins a growing list of GSU players who have turned professional.

Others are Abiud Chirchir, who is away in France with club Grand Nancy Volleyball, and middle blocker and club captain Simon Kipkorir, who recently joined Saudi Arabian side Alibtisam.

In , previous interview GSU coach Gideon Tarus said he wants to have many players turn professional not only for the improvement of his club's performance, but national team at large.

"Many a times we wanted players to turn professional and now that the chances have begun to show up, we will not stand in the way of any player as long as due process is followed," stated Tarus, who doubled up as the Kenya men's team coach.