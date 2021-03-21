National volleyball player rejoins Finish club

  • Prisons finished third behind Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and champions General Service Unit (GSU) in the 2019 season.
  • "If the current results are anything to go by, then we have what it takes to challenge for the title, but for now, we first want to ensure we qualify for the play-offs," said Chemos, who has also played for Riento club in Finland in 2015.
  • Prisons are placed second with 17 points from seven matches behind league leaders KPA, who have 19 points from seven matches.

National men's volleyball team left attacker Michael Chemos will rejoin Finland side Raision Loimu after securing a six month contract.

