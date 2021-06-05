Too recalled for Olympics beach volleyball qualifiers

Fit-again Naomi Too has been drafted in the provisional squad of the national women's beach volleyball team ahead of the final round of Tokyo Olympic Games African qualifiers scheduled for June 21-27 in Morocco.

Too is among seven players that are currently training at the PrideInn Flamingo hotel in Mombasa County.

Others are regular Gaudencia Makokha, Kenya Prisons duo of Brackcides Agala and Yvonne Wavinya, Director of Criminal Investigations pair of Maureen Wekesa and Veronica Adhiambo as well as KCB's Phoscah Kasisi.

Too, who plays for Kenya Pipeline, has recovered from Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury she picked during the 2019 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League play-offs match against Kenya Prisons.

The injury saw her miss the first round of Olympic qualifiers which were staged in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania last year where Kenya finished second behind eventual winners Rwanda to qualify for the second round.

Too, who normally teams up with Gaudencia Makokha in the national beach volleyball team, saw her position taken up by reigning Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Most Valuable Player Agala.

The outside hitter said she was glad to be back in the team and is hopeful of making the final team of four players.

"I'm humbled. It has been long since I played active volleyball but I'm happy I have the chance now. I know the squad is competitive which even makes training more interesting," said Too who alongside Makokha won silver medal at 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Head coach Sammy Mulinge said Too is a good addition.

Mulinge said players are currently training in general with pairing expected to be done next week before scheduled departure for the host nation on June 29.

The team will compete against the hosts Gambia, Ivory Coast, Zambia, Ghana, Sudan, South Africa, Tunisia, Sierra Leonne, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, Mauritius and Niger.

Kenya will be seeking to be among the top two teams at the end of the event that will later join the already qualified Egypt and emerging Mozambique for the final round that will be staged at the same venue.

Egypt and Mozambique proceeded to the final round after finishing in the first and second position during the 2020 Continental Cup in Entebbe, Uganda.

Guinea, Uganda and Zimbabwe finished in third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.