Too recalled for Olympics beach volleyball qualifiers

Kenya's Gaudencia Makokha (left) and Naomi Too in action

Kenya's Gaudencia Makokha (left) and Naomi Too in action during a past beach volleyball tournament.

Photo credit: Pool

By  AFP

  • Too is among seven players that are currently training at the PrideInn Flamingo hotel in Mombasa County
  • The injury saw her miss the first round of Olympic qualifiers which were staged in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania last year where Kenya finished second behind eventual winners Rwanda to qualify for the second round
  • The outside hitter said she was glad to be back in the team and is hopeful of making the final team of four players

Fit-again Naomi Too has been drafted in the provisional squad of the national women's beach volleyball team ahead of the final round of Tokyo Olympic Games African qualifiers scheduled for June 21-27  in Morocco.

