Nandi Senator Cherargei wants national team coaches contracted

  • Cherargei said it's through the contracts that tacticians will be brought to book in case of poor performance of a national team
  • The Senator also challenged players and federations to engage legal entities when they are signing any sponsorship to get value for the product endorsement and avoid exploitation
  • Cherargei gave Sh100,000 towards the first edition of the event that seeks to recognise and honour retired volleyball players

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has reiterated the need for national teams coaches to have running contracts.

