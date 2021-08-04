Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

Christine Mboma

Namibia's Christine Mboma celebrates after taking silver in the women's 200m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Luis Acosta | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Namibian teenager produced one of the most eye-catching performances of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, surging through a star-studded women's 200m field to claim silver in 21.81 seconds, a new under-20 world record.
  • Fellow Namibian, 18-year-old Beatrice Masilingi, who finished sixth, also impressed by reaching the 200m final in her first major championships.

Tokyo, Japan

