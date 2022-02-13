Nairobi Prisons stun Equity in KVF League

Peter Kamara

Kenya Ports Authority men's team right attacker Peter Kamara (centre) spikes the ball past a Kenya Army player during the second Leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match at the Nyayo National stadium in Nairobi on February 13, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • While Kelvin Omuse crossed over to KDF.
  • The 2016 champions Kenya Prisons dismissed newcomers TrailBlazers 3-0 (25-19,25-18,25-20).
  • Blazers had Saturday overwhelmed Equity Bank 3-2.

Nairobi Prisons men's team shocked favourites Equity Bank 3-0 (26-24,27-25,16-25,40-38) as the second leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League ended Sunday at the Nyayo National stadium in Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.