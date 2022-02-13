Nairobi Prisons stun Equity in KVF League

Nairobi Prisons men's team shocked favourites Equity Bank 3-0 (26-24,27-25,16-25,40-38) as the second leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League ended Sunday at the Nyayo National stadium in Nairobi.

Fast-rising right attacker Dennis Eskon, who was a joy to watch, impressed for the Nairobi -based outfit who had on Saturday defeated Western Prisons 3-0.

Prisons team manager Robinson Okoth said the two wins was a clear indication of better things to come.

The official also heaped praise on Eskon, who steered the team to record the six points after they began the season on a wrong foot last November after losing 3-0 to Rift Valley Prisons.

"This season will be interesting. We have never won against Equity and the win is something. There is no clear favorite to book the play-offs slots and more so the title.

I'm happy how the weekend has panned out. We hope to build on that and hopefully book a slot in the last four at the end of the regular season," stated the official.

"I believe Eskon was motivated after he was recruited last Friday by the management. He has grown gradually and i believe his best is yet to come," he added.

In other matches played at the same venue, Kenya Forest Service (KFS) recovered from Saturday's loss at the hands of Kenya Defence Forces as they won against Vihiga County 3-2 (25-20,19-25, 25-15, 25-18).

Record champions General Service Unit (GSU) put aside the loss of their key players, who turned professional, to see off KDF 3-1(25-21,22-25,25-14,25-20) in a high billed match.

The paramilitary side are without setter Brian Melly, who is away with club Partizan Tiran of Albania, middle blocker Simon Kipkorir, who joined Alibtisam of Saudi Arabia, and Abiud Chirchir, who is attached to club Grand Nancy in France.

While Kelvin Omuse crossed over to KDF.