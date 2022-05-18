Munala upbeat as KCB make a return to African tourney

KCB Women’s Volleyball Team coach Japheth Munala is banking on experienced trio of captain Edith Wisa, Mercy Moim and Sharon Chepchumba to reclaim the African Club Championships title.

The bankers last won the trophy in 2005 in Nairobi under coach Paul Bitok, now serving as the club's technical director.

KCB, Kenya Pipeline and Kenya Prisons will grace this year’s edition that gets underway this weekend in Kélibia, Tunisia.

Speaking on Wednesday during the team’s flag off ceremony at the Kenya Commercial Bank headquarters in Nairobi, Munala said the has now gelled unlike in the 2019 edition.

“It’s difficult to have many stars in the team and in 2019, I was in that position. I had a rich squad to chose from but the results were not forthcoming. At this event I only have Moim, Wisa and Chepchumba to work with. I believe with few additional from upcoming players, we are going to roar,“ said a confident Munala who double up as the national women’s team assistant coach.

KCB, who had Kenyan internationals Noel Murambi, Violet Makuto, Leonida Kasaya, Lincy Jeruto and Jemimah Siangu in their squad, finished ninth in 2019 in Egypt.

Makuto and Murambi have since rejoined Pipeline while Siangu crossed over to Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Kasaya is away on maternity leave.

At the same time, Wisa said the team is under no pressure since they have prepared well.

“Despite having not played many matches in the league, we have had time to play friendly matches with men’s local side-Kenyatta University and we are good to go and ready to perform. The management has supported us and we hope to make them proud at the event,” said Wisa, who took over the armband after Murambi left at the beginning of the season.

“I have had the chance to play some of these players attached to various clubs across Africa while in the national team and so we know what to do,” added the middle blocker.

KCB Technical Director Paul Bitok was upbeat ahead of the event.

“I know a good team when I see one, KCB have good and promising players and are we are hopeful of a better ending. We hope that our performance will help us revive our goal of making KCB a professional club,” said Bitok, who is eyeing the KVF vice chairman seat in the upcoming elections.

KCB Group Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Judith Sidi challenged the technical bench and players to do well in the event.

“We are counting on you. You have our support. Go there and give your best and network as well. Through your learning, you will make this club great. We wish you well,” said Sidi.