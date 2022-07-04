Zameer Verjee's Safari dream set to propel his rally-sport career

Being a second generation driver has its ups and downs.

For one, you are always under pressure to go one better than your seniors and you always strive to cement a decent reputation in your rally-sport career.

But for outgoing three-time Kenya National Autocross Two Wheel Drive Non-Turbo Buggy Champion Zameer Verjee, it is a steep learning curve.

"Being a second generation driver, you never stop learning. There is usually that ambitious strength to emulate your predecessors," Zameer said.

He added: "But then again, there is a critical balancing act between performance and survival. The demanding conditions of a rally build your character time and time again."

Zameer savoured a maiden WRC Safari finish on his third rally when he steered his Subaru Impreza to fifth overall position.

"I thank all my fans and friends for the love and support. I also wish to thank Studio AZ, Kenyan Interior Designers, Lipa Later Kenya, Athiani FM, Karen Hospital, Money Cloud, Pewin Motors Limited, David Muriungi Kirigua and EZ Plants," Zameer said.

He also took first position in Division 3 and was excited to beat the two Rally3 Fiestas of Jeremy Wahome and McRae Kimathi.

Zameer comes from a family line of rally drivers. His uncle Mo Verjee and dad Nazir Verjee took part in the Safari Rally and multiple Kenya National Championships.

"Being born in an environment where cars and mechanics are present is such a great feeling," he said.

Zameer enjoyed his third rally since his debut in the season- opening KNRC KMSC Rally in Il-Bisil.

"We have had a few teething problems with the car," he said adding, "we missed out on the ARC Equator Rally which was a dry run for the WRC Safari and missed on the opportunity to feel the route in advance. It was definitely the toughest rally that I have done."

"But Safari couldn't have come at a better time when the world beaters were struggling to tackle the world's toughest rally. It was a new experience for me, and more so seeing how the event gave them a tough time."

Zameer, who was enlisted in the Kenya National Rally Championship Class, believes he has come to grips with his Impreza.

“My expectations this year are a lot higher than last year after graduating from the Autocross series,” he said.

“I wanted to learn and get used to the car. But the Safari finish meant a lot to my racing career, and I feel I have the confidence to go faster and target decent results."

Being a second generation driver, Zameer has always looked forward to being part of Safari Rally.

"Safari Rally is one of my dream races to do in the KNRC series. My predecessors in our family have lots of stories from the event.