Zameer Verjee keen to end KCB Guru Nanak Autocross 9 race on a high

Zameer Verjee

Newly crowned champion Zameer Verjee during a last event in North Coast

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

Newly crowned Two Wheel Drive Non- Turbo Car Class Champion Zameer Verjee is optimistic of ending his KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship season on a high despite stiff opposition from Ankush Manoj Shah and Gurraj Singh.

