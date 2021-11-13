Zameer Verjee keen to end KCB Guru Nanak Autocross 9 race on a high

Newly crowned Two Wheel Drive Non- Turbo Car Class Champion Zameer Verjee is optimistic of ending his KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship season on a high despite stiff opposition from Ankush Manoj Shah and Gurraj Singh.

Verjee successfully defended his title during last month's Round 8 event in Nanyuki in his 2WD Non Turbo Rage Buggy.

The Karen-based driver has an unassailable 160- point lead from his Nanyuki outing with second placed Shah sitting at159 in the wake of the high-altitude Batian View thriller.

"It's quite a good feeling going into the last two rounds as the champion and I am hoping to rev again with minimal pressure on a new race circuit. As much as my weekend participation is a formality, the essence is to finish the race in a credible position and indeed end the season on a high," explained Verjee.

With a maximum of 44 points up for grabs in the next two rounds, it will not be business as usual for class frontrunners in the Sikh Union Club organised round.

2WD Non Turbo Car Class

The 2WD NT Car Class is any one's championship considering the fact that only four points separate Sam Karangata from leader Rajveer Thetty. The next two rounds will decide who lifts the coveted title. Karangata will be driving a Subaru while Thethy will be back in a Daewoo Cielo.

In the 2WD Turbo Class which is a preserve for buggies, Lovejoyt (LJ) Singh has a 16 points advantage over second placed Prabjeet Sagoo, 17 ahead of Coach Shaz Esmai and 31 on longtime leader Azaad Manji who returned from a three month injury layoff in Gilgil. LJ needs a top three finish in both rounds to secure the championship. He also tops the 4 WD Turbo Class at which 31 points separate him from defending champion Sahib Omar and KNRC Premier Class driver Eric Bengi.

Zameer Verjee. Photo credit: Pool

Lovejyot needs a top three finish in both rounds to seal a double should he win in 2WD Turbo.

In Open Class, 33 points separate leader Hamza Anwar from Asad Khan "Kalulu" and 44 from Maxine Wahome. Hamza, son of Asad Anwar, requires a top 3 finish in both rounds to seal the championship.

Bambino Class is also sure to treat spectators to some superb displays this weekend.

Karamveer Singh Rooprai is 32 points behind Yuvraj Rajput (Yuvi). If Yuvraj wins on Sunday, he will be crowned the 2021 champion in a Class he has dominated over the past two seasons.

Junior 2WD Non Turbo is anyone's championship.

Ten points separate second placed Neel Gohil from class leader Brandon Ng'ang'a.

In Pee Wee Class, newcomer Eann Bengi doesn't qualify to win a championship as he cannot attain the 75 per cent threshold as stipulated in the National Competition Rules (NCRs), and such, girl rider Kiana Rajput just needs to finish the next round at Twisty Corners to chalk up her first ever championship.

Although no one knows what's up the sleeves of the drivers, this will be known when the dust finally settles in Kiambu on Sunday.

Drivers will start with a practice heat in the morning, to warm their engines well in time for the four official heats at which the "best of three" rule will count in the final classification.

Two Wheel Drive NT Standings after Round 8 Gilgil

1 Zameer Verjee 160

2 Ankush Manoj Shah 115

3 Qahir Rahim 105

4 Gurraj Singh 97

5 Rahul Patel 61

6 Paramveer Malle 50