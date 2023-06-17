Youngest driver teen Tinashe knows exactly what she wants

Tinashe Gatimu, 18, has been used to driving her mother Caroline Gatimu around since acquiring her driving licence this year.

From June 22, Tinashe, the youngest driver in this year's Safari Rally, will be eyes firmly on the road ahead, all ears for the voice of her mother, with her left hand shifting gears subconsciously in sync with the left foot over the clutch of their Subaru Impreza GC8.

Gatimu may be the baby of the Safari, a student of this trade, but she is determined to get what she wants which in this case is to complete this gruelling motorcar race and replicate Maxine Wahome’s finish last year.

Tinashe is amongst eight women who will tough it out with the best in the trade in this year's 70th Anniversary Safari Rally.

The young lady was amongst six drivers Saturday sponsored by ICT business solutions provider Atlantis for Shh800,000 for the Safari.

The others are Linet Ayuko, Pauline Shegu, Jennifer Ayiesta and Kui Mungai.

The six have also been sponsored by the government through Talanta Hela programme.

Speaking at the company's head office in Nairobi during the sponsorship cheque presentation done by Atlantis’s CEO Daniel Njunguna, Tinashe disclosed her love for speed and machines since being hooked to the sport by her father Mindo Gatimu, a budding rally driver by his own right, and late mother.

“I may be the youngest but not the slowest,” said Tinashe who will be going to the UK for further studies in Mechatronics engineering.

“I know of high expectations from people and I promise to make everybody proud including our new sponsors Atlantis and Talanta Hela,” said Tinashe.

She hoped to pursue circuit racing in the UK. “I want a university with a Formula Student programme to learn how to make machines and drive them," said the teenage driver who went to Jonathan Gloag Academy, Bishop Gatimu Ngandu High School, and is now completing her high school studies at Shree Cutch Satsang Swaminarayan Academy in Nairobi.

Tinashe made her debut in the autocross competition last year in Nakuru in a Toyota Levine. It will be a big leap for her when she steps into the Subaru Impreza for the Safari.

Ayuko, who will navigate Shegu in a Subaru Impreza, said their objective was to finish the rally.