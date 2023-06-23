Young Kimathi in full throttle, Hamza suffers three punctures

FIA Junior WRC driver McRae Kimathi Friday held fort for Team Kenya, which suffered a setback in Naivasha.

Hamza Anwar, who had started the day on high note, his growing international exposure starting to show in leading the morning loop, suffered misfortune and lost a massive 15 points after his Ford Fiesta suffered three punctures in Kedong Stage.

He dropped to 27th overall, and Diego Dominguez of Paraguay took the lead in Rally 3 category, a commanding 10 minute-lead over Kimathi.

Anwar had led the Paraguayan by 42.9 seconds on the final stage of the morning loop. He had opted for a cautious approach to the Kedong stage, having seen his rally end there 12 months prior.

It was a lead that Anwar, himself a Junior WRC regular, maintained through the opening two stages of the afternoon loop - but his luck unravelled on the second pass of Kedong as he limped through the flying finish after puncturing both his front tyres early in the stage. His misfortune did not end there. He suffered another puncture soon after, but with no more spares to rely on.

That propelled Canada’s Jason Bailey into second spot, albeit 4min 40.7sec down on Dominguez, whilst 2022 Junior WRC competitor Kimathi moved into podium position, 5min 32.8sec further behind.

Despite the large time gaps, none of the drivers will be feeling out of contention just yet, with 12 stages yet to be run and Safari Rally’s notoriously high attrition rate to factor in.

Jeremiah Wahome was 29th overall, still not up to speed with the Safari from a myriad of issues with the car since the Kasarani Super Special stage.

Meanwhile, Grégoire Munster led the WRC2 category in an M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally 2 with a 26.4 seconds clear of Polish rival Kajetan Kajetanowicz, winner here in 2022.

Munster took his time to get bedded into the unique African terrain but when Kajetanowicz’s Skoda Fabia suffered a tyre delamination and dropped almost 40sec in Kedong 1, the Luxembourger was elevated to first in the premier support category.

His Fiesta Rally2 held its own against Kajetanowicz’s Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo across the repeated afternoon loop and he reached the overnight halt in Naivasha feeling happy with his progress.

“This one was really tricky, so sandy and so deep,” Munster said at the finish of Kedong 2 stage.

“The car was crashing through quite a lot but I think we managed exactly as we needed to in this kind of stage. It’s rough, I am glad this first day is over.”

Experienced Czech Martin Prokop made it two Fords in the top three, successfully fending off Armin Kremer’s challenge until the German hit trouble in the final test.