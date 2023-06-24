WRC Safari Rally Day 3 -Leaderboard

Where the action is today:

Sunday’s finale will feature three stages - each run twice - covering both sides of Lake Naivasha.

Last run in 2021, Malewa (9.0km) is back on the itinerary and opens proceedings on the fourth and final day.

Up next are Oserian (18.33km) and Hell’s Gate (10.53km), both of which are run in a similar format to 2022.

The second pass through Hell’s Gate, which finishes amid stunning scenery at Fischer’s Tower, forms the Wolf Power Stage with bonus points on offer for drivers and manufacturers.

The survivors will then return to Naivasha for the afternoon finish ceremony.

Day Three leaderboard on Saturday:

1 (#17) S. Ogier/ V. Landais- FRA/ FRA (GR Yaris Rally1) 2:43:49.2

2 (#69) K. Rovanperä /J. Halttunen- FIN/ FIN (GR Yaris Rally1) +16.7

3 (#33) E. Evans/ S. Martin - GBR/GBR (GR Yaris Rally1) +2:23.3

4 (#18) T. Katsuta / A. Johnston -JPN- IRL (GR Yaris Rally1) +2:40.0

5 (#6) D. Sordo/ C. Carrera- ESP/ ESP (I20 N Rally1) +3:52.3

6 (#8) O. Tänak/ M. Järveoja – EST/ EST (Puma Rally1) +8:38.9

7 (#7) P. Loubet/N. Gilsoul FRA /BEL (Puma Rally1) +13:56.6

8 (#21) K. Kajetanowicz /M. Szczepaniak -POL/POL (Fabia Evo-WRC2) +19:53.1

9 (#11) T. Neuville/M. Wydaeghe -BEL /BEL (I20 N Rally1 ) +24:06.2

10 (#20) O. Solberg/ E. Edmondson- SWE- GBR (Fabia Evo) +24:06.6

11 (#23) M. Prokop/ Z. Jurka- CZE- CZE (Fiesta Mk II WRC2) +29:54.4

12 (#4) E. Lappi/ J. Ferm- FIN/FIN (I20 N Rally) +31:00.8

13 (#26) C. Tundo/T. Jessop (Fabia WRC2) +32:14.7

14 (#24) A. Kremer/T. Gottschalk-DEU/DEU (Fabia Evo WRC2 +34:48.1

15 (#22) G. Munster/ L. Louka- LUX/BEL (Fiesta Mk II WRC2) +36:58.9

16 (#9) J. Serderidis/A. Malfoy - GRC/FRA (Puma Rally1 HYBRID) +40:14.3

17 (#34) D. Dominguez/R. Peñate- PRY/ESP (Fiesta Rally3 WRC3) +49:45.5

18 (#25) K. Patel/ T. Khan- KEN/ KEN (Fiesta WRC2) +58:55.2

19 (#44) N. Sachania/D. Patel - GBR/KEN (Lancer Evo X) +1:07:44.5

20 (#30) A. Virani/A. Bhatti -KEN/ KEN (Fabia WRC2) +1:09:21.4

21 (#27) D. Chwist/K. Heller - POL/POL (Fabia RS WRC2) +1:14:59.0

22 (#28) M. Díaz Aboitiz/ R. SANJUAN -ESP/ESP (Fabia Evowrc2) +1:18:07.8

23 (#29) G. Vasilakis/T. Krawszik - GRC/GRC (Fiesta Mk II WRC2) +1:21:32.1

24 (#32) S. Singh Vohra/A. Khan- KEN/ KEN (Fabia Evowrc2) +1:35:39.2

25 (#36) J. Wahome/ V. Okundi- KEN/KEN (Fiesta WRC3) +1:42:06.7

26 (#38) J. Bailey/ J. Willetts -CAN/CAN (Fiesta WRC3) +1:44:00.2

27 (#37) M. Kimathi/M. Kioni- KEN/KEN (Fiesta WRC3) +1:50:34.7