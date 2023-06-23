WRC Safari Rally Day 2 -Leaderboard

Day Two Leaderboard:

1. (Car number 17) Ogier Sébastien - Landais V. (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1-FRA ) 1:14:38.7;

2. (#69) Rovanperä Kalle - Halttunen J. (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1-FIN) 1:15:01.5 (22.8 seconds behind);

3. (#33) Evans Elfyn - Martin Scott (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1-WALES) 1:15:22.2 / +43.5;

4. (#4) Lappi Esapekka - Ferm Janne (Hyundai i20 N Rally1) 1:15:32.7 / +54.0;

5. (#18) Katsuta Takamoto - Johnston Aaron (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1-JAP) 1:15:58.1/ +1:19.4;

6. (#6) Sordo Dani - Carrera Cándido (Hyundai i20 N Rally1-SPAIN) 1:16:07.1 / +1:28.4;

7. (#8) Tänak Ott - Järveoja Martin (Ford Puma Rally1-EST) 1:17:42.0 / +3:03.3;

8. (#7) Loubet Pierre-Louis - Gilsoul N. (Ford Puma Rally1) 1:21:43.6 / +7:04.9;

9. (#22) Munster Grégoire - Louka Louis (Ford Fiesta Rally2) 1:23:29.4 / +8:50.7;

10. (#21) Kajetanowicz K. - Szczepaniak M. (Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo) 1:23:55.8 / +9:17.1

Prominent retirement:

The Safari Rally Friday lived up to its expectations as the world’s toughest when Hyundai‘s Thierry Neuville became the first biggest casualty of the event.

The Belgian retired when a small compression caused his suspension to break.

Neuville was running in fourth place despite a slow puncture on the first pass of Geothermal speed test.

Nevertheless, the Geothermal would bite him again on the second pass as the front-left suspension gave way on his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 hybrid contraption.

Saturday action:

Roads further north around Lake Elmenteita will play host to Saturday’s Day Three action.

It opens with an extended Soysambu run, followed by Elmenteita’s soft-used tracks in the Delamere Estate and Sleeping Warrior, set in the shadow of a hill that resembles a Masai warrior lying down.

Saturday itinerary (1st Car):

SS8 Soysambu 1 (29.32 km)

SS9 Elmenteita 1 (15.08 km)

SS10 Sleeping Warrior 1 (31.04 km)

SS11 Soysambu 2 (29.32 km)

SS12 Elmenteita 2 (15.08 km)