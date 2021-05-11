Safari Rally breathes life into Naivasha's hospitality industry

A chef (left) serves food at Astorian Gardens hotel in Naivasha on May 1, 2021.The hotel provided outside catering service during Equator rally. Hoteliers in Naivasha are expecting a boon during the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally due June 24-27 this year.


Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • The proprietor of Astorian Grand Hotel in Naivasha, Stephen Mungai Aston, said his facility has been fully booked ahead of WRC Safari Rally due June 24-27 this year
  • Mungai revealed that he will be recalling all the workers, who had been sent home after the facilities were closed due to Covid-19 pandemic
  • Panorama Hotel General Manager, Sammy Mugo, admitted that hosting the event has been a turning point for hoteliers

Workers in the hospitality industry have a World Rally Championship (WRC) event to thank after majority of them were recalled ahead of the global competition.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. CS Amina releases protocols to guide resumption of sports

  2. Inter star Lukaku fined for birthday celebrations in hotel

  3. UK govt gives Premier League green light to roll over TV deal

  4. Malkia Strikers start Olympics training camp in Mombasa

  5. Uefa moves Champions League final from Istanbul

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.