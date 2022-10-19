WRC defers ratifying next season’s calendar

The Safari Rally is expected to be once again confirmed as a round of the highly acclaimed World Rally Championship when the 2023 season is announced.

The decision was however deferred by the Federation Internationale de I’ Automobile (FIA) Motorsports Council meeting in Paris, France, Wednesday following delays by some countries to submit their events, the WRC Promoter Events Manager Simon Larkins told Nation Sport on phone from London.

“Informal advice is that the WRC calendar will not be confirmed today (Wednesday) owing to a couple of the ASN (National Sporting Associations) not registering their events in the FIA’s international calendar system in time before the World Council meeting. We would expect it to be done via an e-vote in short time, and will await formal confirmation and details on this from the FIA when available.”

The Safari, regarded as the most attractive event in the 13-round WRC, beat much bigger economies for the front seat. Britain and New Zealand have no round in the championship despite their desire to be included.

Though guaranteed to remain in the championship until 2026 following a deal signed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the caveat is to meet the aspirations of the WRC annually.