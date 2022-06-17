World’s top drivers happy to be in Kenya for Safari Rally

The world's top drivers are arriving in Nairobi for sunshine and Kenyan food, and are not shy to post their experiences on their social media handles.

"Jambo," Kalle Rovanpera’s co-driver Jonne Halttunen joked in hype, posing in what the youth call "gun signs."

"Yoo, Kenya," he said, walking with a swag in the parking lot of Safari Park Hotel.

He was accompanied by Scot Martin, the navigator of Elfyn Evans. Both are driving for Toyota Gazoo Racing. Hyundai Shell Mobis youngster Oliver Solberg is enjoying himself on ends.

He went for lunch at The Carnivore to enjoy Kenyan cuisine and later proudly posted the authentically wild game menu on his Instagram page. He didn't say what he enjoyed most, but zoomed on the grill showing mouth-watering meat.

"Join me for autographs at the Caetano Showroom in Nairobi tomorrow said the teenage Hyundai i20 R1 Hybrid car," he said.

Portuguese multinational Salvador Caetano Group launched a new one-stop showroom in Kenya in 2020 that is located at Crater Centre, Mombasa Road.

It has Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Grand i10, Hyundai H1 Van and the Hyundai H100.

More drivers are holed up in various hotels in Nairobi, keeping their cool before the official recce on Monday.

Nine times world champion Sebastien Loeb was due in Thursday night to continue where he left in 2002 when he finished fifth in a Citroen Xsara. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has, meanwhile, released video clips urging fans to keep their distance and behave during the Safari Rally.

Championship leader Rovanperä has, meanwhile, acknowledged the challenge that lies ahead of him at Safari Rally Kenya next week, WRC.com reports.

Open the road

With a 55-point advantage at the top of the championship standings, the Toyota Gazoo Racing driver is guaranteed to leave Africa with his lead still intact regardless of the outcome - but he’s not resting on his laurels.

Because of his championship position, Rovanperä will open the road on Friday’s opening leg, sweeping the dust and loose gravel away to make a clean line for those running further back.

The Finn was tasked with the same job at Rally Italia Sardegna earlier this month, where he actually managed to strengthen his title bid despite finishing down in fifth. In Kenya, he’s expecting a similar test.

“It’s going to be a tough event,” Rovanperä told WRC.com. “Last year already we saw a lot of issues, so to open the road and still have a good rally there would be good.

“It’s quite a different rally to usual, and it’s maybe not the one you enjoy the most when you are the in the car, but of course the scenery is great. It’s a special place and you need to approach it a bit differently too.

“Sardinia was maybe not as strong a rally for us as we wanted it to be, but I’m hoping that in Kenya maybe we will not lose so much time opening the road and we can try to have a good weekend.