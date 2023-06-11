Why you may start taking rallying lessons at Kasarani

The Government plans to open a rally academy at Kasarani to nurture talent.

Speaking during the Legends Gala Night held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on Saturday night, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba said the government was keen on nurturing motorsport talent.

“Our President is very keen to expand Motorsports in Kenya seeing that the event has given the country so much fame and growth in economy since it was first run in 1953,” Ababu announced.

“Carl Tundo will handle the facilities at Kenya Motorsport Federation headquarters in Kasarani Stadium under the new management,” he added.

The function at the Safari Park Hotel was attended by a large gathering to recognise the services of the rally competitors over the last 70 years of the major round of the World Rally Championship.

Mike Kirkland, Ann Taita, Surinder Thatthi, Patrick Njeru, David Ndambo, Ashok Patel and Manoj Shah were among many other personalities who attended the function which was hosted by Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi. During the gala night, veteran broadcaster Leonard Mbambo Mbotela was gifted Sh1m as an appreciation for telling the Safari Rally story in the media.

Legendary rally drivers were awarded with special awards to acknowledge their major contribution to the Sport and Country over the last 70 years. Journalist Abdul Sidi was also recognised for his skills in the Safari Rally having notably navigated Njeru and Kimathi.

At the height of this rallying career, Sidi finished 15 Safari Rallies when the event was 5800kms long with 98 Control Points spread over six days across the nation.

Sidi led Njeru to the 4th place in the 1994 Safari Rally while he guided Kimathi to the 18th overall place and 1st in Class to register first ever Manufacturer Points for the Hyundai Team.

Sidi has run his Rally Training sessions for the last 12 years having produced major drivers and officials for free of charge. He has coached in Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi respectively.

He is giving his personal knowledge and training to the upcoming rally drivers, officials and competitors.

Norris Ongalo, the Safety Manager in the Safari Rally and Joe Muchiri, the head of the Service Park in the event, were trained by Sidi.

The Government has officially entered three female crews in the Safari Rally. They are Pauline Sheri/Linet Ayuko, Tash Tundo/Chantal Louise and Jennifer Malik/Margrate Wambui.

Forty-one cars have so far entered the Safari Rally though entries are still open for the drivers in the Kenya National Rally Championship category.