Why Nakuru Rally success is a good lesson for upcoming events

After almost one year without action, motor sports is fully back starting with the KCB Nakuru Rally that was held successfully at the weekend.

Kabras Sugar Racing’s Baldev Charger emerged top after beating sibling teammates Tejvir Rai and Onkar Rai to second and third place, respectively.

Chager, driving a Mitsubishi Lancer, won all the seven competitive stages and bagged victory in the first round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) event.

Chager has eight KNRC wins, three Safari Rally victories and he is a two-time winner of the Rift Classic Rally.

The Nakuru event, held on Saturday, was the first rally to be staged in Kenya after the government suspended sporting activities due to the coronavirus pandemic in March last year.

With the first round of the KNRC series done and dusted, motor sports officials from other rally rounds will be eager to emulate the best practices done in Nakuru amid the Covid-19 protocols.

One of Kenya’s most successful rally drivers Carl “Flash” Tundo retired after damaging the rear-wheel of his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10. Tundo’s record includes 13 victories in the KNRC events, five Safari Rally titles, five Guru Nanak Rally wins, and victory in the East Africa Safari Classic Rally.

Rally ace Karan Patel was not a happy man after his Ford Fiesta stopped in the final stage with overheating problems.

“I am disappointed that for the first time my car stopped with overheating problem. I blame the deep water splashes that may have caused the problem. It is the same car that I won the Arusha Rally last December,’’ said Patel.

The only female competitor in the rally, Linet Ayuko, who was navigating Hussein Malik in a Mitsubishi Evolution 10, was time barred as a result of punctures.

The Kenya Motor Sports Club (KMSC) of Nairobi will hold the next round of the 2021 KNRC season next month.