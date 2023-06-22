Where to watch the WRC Safari Rally

The WRC Safari Rally restarts Friday morning from the Kenya Wildlife Service Training College in Naivasha.

While the last two days have been spent on Shakedown services and official flagging off from Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Friday’s action will concentrate on six competitive stages to be run within the KWS area.

The total competitive distance in this year’s Safari Rally is 356.98 kilometres. However, the total distance is 1,192.47km. The event has 19 competitive stages.

The Spectator Zones are at the Shakedown in Loldia which was run on Wednesday, Super Special Stage which was run on Thursday at Kasarani in Nairobi, Kedong Spectator Zone One - Sawela Gate, and Spectator Zone Two - Longonot Gate which will be run on Friday.

On Saturday, spectators can visit Soyambu (start of the stage), Soysambu (end), and Sleeping Warrior (towards the end of stage) to watch the cars.

On Sunday, Hellsgate will host the spectators.

Roads further north around Lake Elmenteita will host Saturday’s 132.08km of action. It opens with Elmenteita’s oft-used tracks in the Delamere Estate.

It is followed by Soysambu and Sleeping Warrior, set in the shadow of a hill that resembles a Masai warrior lying down. The trio are driven for a second time after service.

Sunday’s finale spans both the north and south sides of Lake Naivasha. The forested Loldia to the north and Hell’s Gate to the south sandwich the rocky Malewa.

The first two tests are then driven again. The second passes through Hell’s Gate, which finishes with the stunning scenery at Fishers Tower, forming the Wolf Power Stage.

The Safari Rally is one of the 13 rounds of the 2023 World Rally Championship series. It is the seventh round of the 2023 WRC series.

This is the third edition of the Safari Rally since it returned to the FIA Calendar after a 19-year absence.