Where to watch East African Classic Rally cars zoom by

The East African Classic Safari Rally route will be released in piece meals to sustain the uniqueness of the event, whose routes are a secret for the 48 competitors.

Indeed day one of the Classic is one and half times longer than the 2021 WRC Safari Rally.

Drivers will do 496 kilometres of which 242 will be competitive. Everybody is looking forward to the infamous “Gods Bridge” in the Kerio Valley as a reincarnation of the old Safari Rally, a true test of man and machine in the 87.17km Porror-Kipsaos today.

The roads are rough and twisty. Drivers will enter the route at the top over 2,000 metres above sea level, going down the Kerio.

The first car will be flagged off at 7am from the Wildlife Research Training Institute.

Competitors will use the Nairobi-Nakuru highway before branching into the left through the Green Park road and head to Malewa for the first test of the day - Eburru-Elementaita.

This is an easy straight forward 33.42km section higher at the start before flattening in the boundary between Elmentaita and Soysambu.

They will exit at Elmentaita cross road before entering the Pipeline road into Nakuru town.

Spectators can access the end of the route at the cross roads. They must, however, be on location two hours in advance, as this will be the norm or they will be locked out

They will drive all the way to Eldama Ravine before turning left towards Nyaru for service before tackling Porror Kipsaos.

Porror will be tough, while the second stage of the day Nyaru Kiptagich will be enjoyable speed merchants and scary for the light hearted drivers.

Competitors will hurtle down the Kerio Valley through 16 twisty hairpin bends.

This is where many drivers met their waterloo. It is also the best viewing point.

The rally is open to classic cars only, all of them over 30 years old. But tracking technology is bordering on cutting edge.

Each crew have been issued with a hand held Navigator Garmin Montana, which has the route map and strong enough to sustain communication between competitors and HQ, where they will be monitored even in areas where mobile telephone is out of reach.

Unlike in the past, a fast racing driver will be able to alert a slower one in front to give way.