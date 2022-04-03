What next for Equator Rally champ Karan Patel?

Karan Patel has now set his sights on the African title after clinching the top podium position in the Equator Rally Sunday.

Patel secured his third victory on the trot in Naivasha Sunday with the African Rally Championship round marked by a 1-2-3 finish by Ford Fiesta cars.

Navigated by Tauseef Khan, the crew suffered a broken drive shaft on Day One but managed to stay ahead of the pack to win their first Equator title.

Rwanda’s Giancarlo Davite, navigated by Burundi’s Sylvia Vindevogel go through the Kedong stage during the final day action of the ARC Equator Rally on April 3, 2022.. Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

“I am really excited and over the moon winning the Equator Rally. I am now concentrating on tackling the rest of the ARC series. Winning the Equator Rally was a good experience for me and my team,’’ Patel told Nation Sport.

When asked about his feeling on yesterday’s challenging Loldia section, the 31-year-old Patel said he was glad to have successfully tackled the 19-kilometre stage that rises to 8,000 feet above sea level and marked by more than 22 hairpins.

Leroy Gomes navigated by Urshlla Gomes racing on a Ford Fiesta cruise through the Loldia stage during ARC Equator Rally on April 3, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

He described the stage as “exciting.”

Zambian couple Leroy and Urshlla Gomes maintained the lead of the overall standings of the 2022 African Rally Championship series by finishing second in their Ford Fiesta.

The crew won the first round of the series in Cote d’Ivoire last month. They lead the series with 53 points.

The next round of the African Rally Championship will be held in Uganda on May 7 and 8.

“We are happy to have finished second in the event which also helps us maintain our lead in the ARC standings,’” Gomes told Nation Sport.

maxine_pix Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Young Jeremy Wahome, a former F3 driver, finally scored career best result by finishing fourth overall.

Wahome, who was navigated by Victor Okundi in a Ford Fiesta, finished over four minutes behind the winning car of Patel.

The crew had initially finished second but were later penalised one minute for checking out of a Time Control early.

The husband and wife team of Leroy and Urshlla Gomes power their Ford Fiesta through Kedong stage during the final day action of the ARC Equator Rally on April 3, 2022. Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

“I checked out early out of the Service Point in the morning. It was my silly mistake which has cost us a Podium finish,” conceded Okundi.

Maxine Wahome followed her Ladies Rally victory with another good show by finishing in sixth place driving a Subaru Impreza.

She was the only female driver.

It was a disappointing end for Raaji Bharij, who was time barred at the Service Park before cars headed for the final day of the competition.

McRae Kimathi navigated by Mwangi Kioni racing on a Ford Fiesta cruise through the Loldia stage during ARC Equator Rally on April 3, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Bharij, whose Ford Escort was lying in the fourth place at the end of Day One action, was time barred after mechanics failed to replace the gearbox in time for the start of the final day.

Nine cars were allowed to re-join the rally after they had retired on the previous day of the competition. Such drivers faced extra penalties before being allowed to race again.

The Ford Fiesta of race winner Karan Patel, navigated by Tauseef Khan, cruise through the Kedong stage during the final day action of the ARC Equator Rally on April 3, 2022. Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

They included McRae Kimathi, Hamza Anwar, Giancarlo Davite, Paras Pandya, Nikhil Sachania and Steve Mwangi.

Anwar set fastest stage time in the penultimate section of the competition to prove he has the ability to stay with the top drivers in his Mitsubishi Lancer.

Karan Patel navigated by Tauseef Khan racing on a Ford Fiesta cruise through the Loldia stage during ARC Equator Rally on April 3, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, Surinder Thatthi, the former member of the International Automobile Federation’s Rallies Commission, said it was discouraging to see low number of entries in recent competition.

Referring to the recent rounds of the Kenya National Rally Championship, where entries hardly reached 15 cars, Thatthi said the whole fraternity needs to recover from economic effects of the Covid-19 to get back into the rallying scenes with ease.

Young Jeremy Wahome and co-driver Victor Okundi power their Ford Fiesta Rally3 car through the Kedong stage during the final day action of the ARC Equator Rally on April 3, 2022. Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

“Covid seems to be the biggest cause of distraction in most of the motor sports activities. Personally, it would be very hard to reduce entry fees but it would be more encouraging for drivers to recover financially from the Covid destruction to start rallying again,” Thatthi told Nation Sport.

Thatthi said: “Reducing Rally Entry and Competition License fees would hurt the organisers more and the competition would suffer tremendously.”

