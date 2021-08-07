Voi Rally: Karan Patel nails first win at home

Karan Patel clinched a historic first rally victory on Kenyan soil by winning the KCB Voi Rally on Saturday.

Thirty-year-old Patel, who has won the Arusha Rally of Tanzania on two different occasions, tasted his first win after beating pre-rally favourites Baldev Chager and Carl “Flash”Tundo in the fourth round of the KCB Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) with Taushef Khan as his navigator.

The victory was also historic for the Ford Fiesta model on the Kenyan soil where the Mitsubishi Lancers and Subaru Imprezas have dominated KNRC victories.

“I feel really happy and excited about the victory. This is my first win in Kenya since I started rallying in 2014. The feeling is a lot different to my wins in Arusha, Tanzania. I am very delighted for myself and the entire team,’’ Karan told Nation Sport.

Three-time winner of the Safari Rally Baldev Chager finished in second place driving VW Polo for the first time in his rallying career. The car was given to him by Onkar Rai, who had opted out of the Voi Rally.

After his recent great performances in the Equator and Tanzania rallies, respectively, Tundo finished in third place driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 with Tim Jessop.

Commendable performances came from the Chana brothers, Jasmeet and Ravi, who fourth in a Jaguar Petroleum-sponsored Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10. The lone Skoda Fabia of Aakhif Virani and Azhar Bhatti was placed fifth.

Nikhil Sachania and Deep Patel were sixth driving their specially prepared Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10. Sachania is the sole handicapped driver in the series.

The only Ugandan driver, Hassan Alwi, who was navigated by Kenya’s Riyaz Ismail in a Subaru Impreza, finished in ninth place.

Issa Amwari and Denis Mwenda retired from the rally after their Mitsubishi Lancer stopped in the third competitive stage with a low oil pressure problem. It was also a sad affair for the former Safari Rally winner, Ian Duncan, whose Nissan 240RS stopped in the first competitive stage with a gearbox failure.

The event was organised by the Sikh Union Club of Nairobi. For a change SUC will now have two KNRC rounds to run this season. The Guru Nanak Rally will be run towards the end of the season.

The rally took place within the Voi Wildlife Lodge as the main base for the rally headquarters where the start and finish of the rally was done.

The Voi Wildlife Lodge was the main rally headquarters. The KCB Voi Rally ran four competitive stages which were repeated twice.

No spectators were allowed into any of the stages as per the rules.

The provisional results:

1. Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta) 01hr:54mins:11.7secs

2. Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (VW Polo) 01:54:59.1

3. Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 01:55:57.8

4. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 01:55:57.8

5. Dilraj Chatthe/Gugu Panesar (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 02:08:31.1

6. Aakif Virani/Azhar Bhatti (Skoda Fabia) 02:10:19.0

7. Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 02:14:40.6

8. Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 02:16:04.0

9. Hussein Malik/Steven Njenga (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 02:25:46.4

10. Hassan Alwi/Riyaz Ismail (Subaru Impreza) 02:31:30.8