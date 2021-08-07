Voi Rally: Karan Patel nails first win at home

Karan Patel.

Karan Patel, driving a Ford Fiesta and navigated by Tauseef Khan, on their way to victory in the KCB Voi Rally on August 7, 2021.


Photo credit: Abdul Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Pre-race favourites Chager and Tundo beaten to second and third places
  • Ford Fiesta driver bags maiden victory on home soil since he began his rallying career in 2014
Karan Patel clinched a historic first rally victory on Kenyan soil by winning the KCB Voi Rally on Saturday.

