Vic Preston Junior: Speed devil unmatched in Safari

Vic Preston Junior, was more than just an accomplished rally driver.

He was also an expert shooter destined for glory at the 1972 Olympic Games.

But alas, it was not to be. The International Olympic Committee decided that Vic was a professional driver and would not be allowed to compete at the Munich Games. shooting competition. Reason? The Games were only open to amateur competitors.

Related Safari Rally icon Vic Preston Junior dies at 72 Motorsports

Back to rallying. Yes, Vic Preston Junior, who passed on last Wednesday in Seychelles, was so talented, the best car manufacturer signed him on to develop their machines while a youngster.

Vic Preston Junior, a Kenyan Kart Championships winner, works on the tyres of his kart ahead of a past Rift Valley Sports Club kart race in this undated picture. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

At 22 years of age, Ford, UK signed him for the 1972 East African Safari Rally.

He also raced individually, supported by his father Vic Preston Senior, who won the 1955 Coronation Safari Rally.

Vic Junior was boldly speedy, dashing and adventurous to a fault.

Many years back when the Nairobi Dam was relatively clean. Vic took it upon himself to test drive the Ford car for the Safari Rally in the dam. He got the vehicle submerged as they tested its handling ability in water!

Only the likes of Mike Kirkland, Mike Doughty, Dave Horsey, John Lyall, Gavin Bennett, Ian Duncan, Frank Tundo, Dalgit Chager, Patrick Njiru could hold a candle against Vic.

He was short in temper and furious in his pace like he possessed some fire raging inside him. His superlative driving generated a cult following.

He indeed stood out, a silver ear ring dangling from his right ear, ever smoking a Sportsman SM cigarette while tinkering with man-made machines, be it car, motorbike or kart.

From Portugal to Italy, Africa... He raced wherever he got an opportunity, and fast.

On a personal level, he once allowed me to feel the hot seat of the Group N Lancia Delta as a boy in 1987. It felt so good.

As I was enjoying the intoxicating ambience he abruptly told me to take a hike. I obliged, smiling from ear to ear. I had met my hero.

That Lancia Delta had its history.

Turin-based engineering behemoth Lancia had just unveiled in the World Rally Championship the Delta HF after the FIA had banned the Group B fire-spitting cars, including their powerful Delta HF 650 BHP car.

Vic had tested the Lancia Delta in the European Costa Smelda Championship of 1985 finishing fourth before the then Lancia boss Cesare Fioro decreed that the vehicle was best suited for Africa.

An alumni of Nairobi School, he got a spot in a Ford documentary “It's a Long Way to Nairobi” about the car’s performance in the 1977 Safari Rally, etching his name in Safari folklore.

Vic really captured the imagination of the World Rally Championships top manufacturers, and the world with his speed and dexterity.

Top car manufacturers, namely Ford, Lancia, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Audi, and Nissan, fought for his signature.

I can say that Vic, together with his long time navigator John Lyall, chewed the best in the world for breakfast.

According to Roger Barnard’s book “Safari Rally: The First 40 Years”, so talented was Vic that at the 1972 Safari Rally, Ford had to detune his car to allow Hannu Mikola win the race.

That is half the story. At the 1983 Safari Vic almost vanquished the opposition in the all-new Audi Quattro, a machine far ahead of it's time.

The defunct United Press International reported to the whole world how Vic had a 32-minute lead over the best in the world on day one.

Then disaster struck. He hit a culvert in Kakamega that forced him to retire ending what would have been one of the most comprehensive wins at the rally.

Vic retired from the 1977 Safari Rally driving a Ford Escort RS1800 but was on hand to assist his teammate Sweden’s Bjorn Waldergaard to victory. How is that for team player?

In the 1978 Safari Rally, Vic was simply sublime in a Porsche 911, clocking blistering speeds in excess of 270kph in the closing stages of the road race.

The late Gideon Mulaki wrote in the Daily Nation, then that that speedy performance was “absurd” .

At the 1985 Malboro Safari Rally, Vic was at it again with his superlative driving in a Lancia.

It was a wet rally. The 037, a rear wheel drive 350 BHP, was low on power, but still Vic was setting the fastest times.

At Kakamega on a night of deluge, Vic ploughed through mud, outpacing the fancied 4-wheel drive cars.

He entered Eldoret 18 minutes ahead, as Gavin Banner wrote in the Autonews magazine. But he retired following a mechanical breakdown. What a led down considering his form.

In fact, Vic won the 1985 Kenyan championship, with a perfect and rare 12 wins from 12 rallies entered. He showed everybody a clean pair of heels in a Lancia Rallye 037 Group B super machine.

Vic retired from competitive rallying in 1990.

He could be considered as one of the best drivers never to have won a Safari Rally.

I reconnected with him at the 1997 Safari Rally, me still a journalist, him, now a volunteer official.

He attempted to chase me and a couple of other journalists claiming our accreditation were fake. We stood out ground.

The matter was amicably resolved, and just like that, he had no problem assisting us.