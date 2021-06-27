Verstappen wins Styrian Formula One Grand Prix

Winner Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates with the trophy during the podium ceremony of the Formula One Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria, on June 27, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Darko Vojinovic | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Briton Lando Norris was fifth for McLaren.
  • Carlos Sainz was sixth for Ferrari.  Monegasque Charles Leclerc clawed his way through the field after having to pit after wrecking his Ferrari car in a lap-one crash to finish seventh.

Spielberg, Austria 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.