Verstappen wins Dutch Grand Prix to take championship lead

Max Verstappen

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen holds the winner's trophy on the podium of the Zandvoort circuit after the Netherlands' Formula One Grand Prix in Zandvoort on September 5, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Andrej Isakovic | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A narrow track with punishing deep gravel traps made overtaking difficult, prompting Mercedes to use varying strategies for Hamilton and Bottas to ramp up the pressure on Verstappen.
  • But on a day that began with Verstappen showing Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima around the Red Bull garage, the 23-year-old produced a regal display to dislodge Hamilton at the top.

Zandvoort, Netherlands 

