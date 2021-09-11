Verstappen on pole for Italian Grand Prix

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen looks on after placing second

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen looks on after placing second in the sprint session at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza, on September 11, 2021, ahead of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix.



Photo credit: Lars Baron | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Valtteri Bottas won the 18-lap race at Monza ahead of Verstappen but was already condemned to start Sunday's GP at the back of the grid
  • Red Bull's Verstappen also claimed two championship points to extend his lead on Lewis Hamilton to five after the reigning champion finished fifth, some 20 seconds off the pace

Monza, Italy

